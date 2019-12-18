Tropico 6 Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) Released, Bringing Xmas To The Isles

By Andrew Murray

Tropico 6 received Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1). You can now download Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) for Tropico 6 on PC. You will find that Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) for Tropico 6 is a medium-sized update with new content, features, and quite a few bug fixes. Something that stands out in the update is the ‘Christmas’ seasonal event that has been added.

Tropico 6 is the latest installment of the popular management saga of countries and banana republics. In addition to managing a paradise without opposition, you can build a banana republic on a series of islands, offering you the opportunity to embody the President in a huge archipelago. Below you will find the complete list of Tropico 6 Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) patch notes.

El Prez wanted to celebrate traditionally, so unwrap this update and you’ll be privy to a bevy of seasonal goodies.

This includes:

  • Snow effect in Tropico
  • Snowman and Christmas Present decorations in Tropico 6
  • Christmas Elf outfit for La Presidenta and Santa outfit for El Presidente

Additionally, we’ve sorted out a few more bugs and crashes.

Check below for further details:

New Features

  • [Limited time] ‘Christmas’ seasonal event has been added
  • Snow in Tropico! El Prez made it possible (can be disabled any time).
  • Keen on some new decorations? Snowman and Christmas Present items will be available to adorn your tropical paradise all throughout Christmas (can be disabled any time)
  • New ‘Santa Presidente’ customization option added for El Prez
  • New ‘Christmas Elf’ customization option added for La Presidenta in Tropico 6
  • Main Menu will now feature a Christmas-themed logo

Bug Fixes for Tropico 6

  • Multiplayer: players are now able to continue a match even when too deep in debt.
  • ‘Warehouse’ building is now accessible in previous sandbox save games.
  • Fixed several crashes.
  • Fixed several localization issues.
  • Contents of non-purchased DLCs will no longer be shown in customization menu.

Bug Fixes for The Llama of Wallstreet DLC

  • [Linux / Mac] Fixed negative knowledge points at the beginning of ‘Llama of Wall Street’ mission.
  • Fixed slightly misleading description of certain economic events in Tropico 6.
  • Moved edict ‘Made in Tropico’ to be behind others in Research screen.
  • Fixed issue where non-DLC save games would not load during an active DLC mission.

I remind you that Limbic Entertainment’s Tropico 6 released on March 2019 for PC, and September 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.