Tropico 6 Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) Released, Bringing Xmas To The Isles

Tropico 6 received Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1). You can now download Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) for Tropico 6 on PC. You will find that Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) for Tropico 6 is a medium-sized update with new content, features, and quite a few bug fixes. Something that stands out in the update is the ‘Christmas’ seasonal event that has been added.
Tropico 6 is the latest installment of the popular management saga of countries and banana republics. In addition to managing a paradise without opposition, you can build a banana republic on a series of islands, offering you the opportunity to embody the President in a huge archipelago. Below you will find the complete list of Tropico 6 Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) patch notes.
El Prez wanted to celebrate traditionally, so unwrap this update and you’ll be privy to a bevy of seasonal goodies.
This includes:
- Snow effect in Tropico
- Snowman and Christmas Present decorations in Tropico 6
- Christmas Elf outfit for La Presidenta and Santa outfit for El Presidente
Additionally, we’ve sorted out a few more bugs and crashes.
Check below for further details:
New Features
- [Limited time] ‘Christmas’ seasonal event has been added
- Snow in Tropico! El Prez made it possible (can be disabled any time).
- Keen on some new decorations? Snowman and Christmas Present items will be available to adorn your tropical paradise all throughout Christmas (can be disabled any time)
- New ‘Santa Presidente’ customization option added for El Prez
- New ‘Christmas Elf’ customization option added for La Presidenta in Tropico 6
- Main Menu will now feature a Christmas-themed logo
Bug Fixes for Tropico 6
- Multiplayer: players are now able to continue a match even when too deep in debt.
- ‘Warehouse’ building is now accessible in previous sandbox save games.
- Fixed several crashes.
- Fixed several localization issues.
- Contents of non-purchased DLCs will no longer be shown in customization menu.
Bug Fixes for The Llama of Wallstreet DLC
- [Linux / Mac] Fixed negative knowledge points at the beginning of ‘Llama of Wall Street’ mission.
- Fixed slightly misleading description of certain economic events in Tropico 6.
- Moved edict ‘Made in Tropico’ to be behind others in Research screen.
- Fixed issue where non-DLC save games would not load during an active DLC mission.
I remind you that Limbic Entertainment’s Tropico 6 released on March 2019 for PC, and September 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.