Tropico 6 Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) Released, Bringing Xmas To The Isles

Tropico 6 received Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1). You can now download Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) for Tropico 6 on PC. You will find that Update ‘Feliz Navidad’ (7.1) for Tropico 6 is a medium-sized update with new content, features, and quite a few bug fixes. Something that stands out in the update is the ‘Christmas’ seasonal event that has been added.

Tropico 6 is the latest installment of the popular management saga of countries and banana republics.

El Prez wanted to celebrate traditionally, so unwrap this update and you’ll be privy to a bevy of seasonal goodies.

This includes:

Snow effect in Tropico

Snowman and Christmas Present decorations in Tropico 6

Christmas Elf outfit for La Presidenta and Santa outfit for El Presidente

Additionally, we’ve sorted out a few more bugs and crashes.

Check below for further details:

New Features

[Limited time] ‘Christmas’ seasonal event has been added

Snow in Tropico! El Prez made it possible (can be disabled any time).

Keen on some new decorations? Snowman and Christmas Present items will be available to adorn your tropical paradise all throughout Christmas (can be disabled any time)

New ‘Santa Presidente’ customization option added for El Prez

New ‘Christmas Elf’ customization option added for La Presidenta in Tropico 6

Main Menu will now feature a Christmas-themed logo

Bug Fixes for Tropico 6

Multiplayer: players are now able to continue a match even when too deep in debt.

‘Warehouse’ building is now accessible in previous sandbox save games.

Fixed several crashes.

Fixed several localization issues.

Contents of non-purchased DLCs will no longer be shown in customization menu.

Bug Fixes for The Llama of Wallstreet DLC

[Linux / Mac] Fixed negative knowledge points at the beginning of ‘Llama of Wall Street’ mission.

Fixed slightly misleading description of certain economic events in Tropico 6.

Moved edict ‘Made in Tropico’ to be behind others in Research screen.

Fixed issue where non-DLC save games would not load during an active DLC mission.

I remind you that Limbic Entertainment’s Tropico 6 released on March 2019 for PC, and September 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.