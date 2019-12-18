Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.06 Released, General Bug Fixes

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received Update 1.06. You can now download Update 1.06 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The download and install size of Update 1.06 on the PlayStation 4 will be 150 MB. Please take note that depending on the platform you are using, the size of the download may also be different.

The main feature of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.06 is that Cal is now more responsive during combat. There is a handful of general bug fixes with audio, collision, and BD-1. They have also made general stability improvements.

This is an action and adventure game that takes us to a troubled time in the SW chronology. The game invites us to embody a Jedi who has remained hidden. Our mission is to survive the newly founded Galactic Empire, fighting against the Inquisitors and discovering more of the fragmented Jedi Order. Below you will find the complete list of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.06 patch notes.

We’ve updated Cal so that he is more responsive during combat. This change includes tweaks to stagger reactions, kicks, flybacks, staff parry and sprint attacks.

Fixed an issue that would cause ledge grabs and climbing to sometimes behave incorrectly.

Fixed an audio issue that would sometimes cause sound effects to play in the incorrect order.

Multiple collision fixes across both Zeffo and Bogano.

BD-1 would sometimes not scan one of the Zeffo Villagers after a shutdown during saving. Everyone’s favourite droid is now scanning as expected.

Terrarium sometimes wasn’t a very nurturing environment, preventing seeds from growing. It should now give your plants the love and care that they deserve, encouraging them to grow properly.

General stability improvements

I remind you that EA and Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released on November 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.