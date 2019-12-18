Resident Evil 3 Remake Has Been On Steam For A Year

The long-awaited and recently-announced Resident Evil 3 Remake was apparently added to the Steam database nearly a year ago. Hence, even before rumors had started surfacing about the overhauled second installment, Capcom was already deep into development, perhaps even halfway through.

SteamDB, a third-party community-run Steam tracker, was recently updated to reveal that Resident Evil 3 Remake has 32 achievements in total. These were added to the Steam database about 10 months back in February. Take note that Resident Evil 2 Remake was released at the end of January, suggesting that Capcom may have been working on both installments at some point last year.

Resident Evil 3 Remake stars Jill Valentine as she tries to escape Racoon City after the zombie outbreak hit in the events following the first game. Carlos Olivero, who works of Umbrella, is also caught in the middle. Both join forces after meeting up in order to better their chances of survival. In the original version, players took control of both characters for different portions. Resident Evil 3 Remake looks to have removed that gameplay element, meaning that players will only be filling the shoes of Jill Valentine.

Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon: Nemesis!

Remember Project Resistance from a few months back? The asymmetric team-based survival game will come bundled as the multiplayer component of Resident Evil 3 Remake. Set within the same horrific universe, Project Resistance pits four players against a fifth player-controlled villain inside of a closed environment that will contain a number of traps and waves of monsters to survive.

Resident Evil 3 Remake (alongside Project Resistance) is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020. Those interested in making a memorable purchase will have the option of picking up a collector’s edition for a steep $180. Owners will get an 11-inch Jill Valentine statue, a double-sided map of Raccoon City, an artbook, the digital soundtrack, and a classic costume pack.

Once fans are done with their holiday celebrations, they will only have to wait a couple of months at best before heading back into Raccoon City.