Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.53 Is Live, New Track, Cars, And Events

Gran Turismo Sport has received Update 1.53. You can now download Update 1.53 for Gran Turismo Sport on PS4. You will find that Update 1.53 of Gran Turismo Sport adds a new track, 7 new cars, and new events for GT League.

Gran Turismo Sport is the newest installment of the famous series of driving and simulation titles for PlayStation 4. Polyphony Digital has maintained the classic gameplay of the saga, offering loads of vehicles, circuits and tracks, and a renewed graphic section. In addition, a livery editor, more complete social options and support for images up to 4K resolution have been included. Below you will find the complete list of Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.53 patch notes.

MAIN FEATURES IMPLEMENTED

1. Cars

The following 7 new cars have been added in Gran Turismo Sport:

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car(*)

Ford GT ’17

Porsche 911 Carrera RS Club Sport (993) ’95

Renault Sport Mégane R.S. Trophy Safety Car(*)

Toyota Crown Athlete G ’13

Toyota Crown Athlete G Safety Car(*)

Volkswagen Golf I GTI ’83

(*Please note that each ‘Safety Car’ can only be purchased at the Mileage Exchange. Please note these cars will not appear in the Showrooms within Brand Central.)

The release schedule for the Safety Cars after Update 1.53 is as follows:

Tuesday, 24 December: Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car, Toyota Crown Athlete G Safety Car;

Tuesday, 31 December: Renault Sport Mégane R.S. Trophy Safety Car;

Tuesday, 7 January onwards: a selection of randomly selected Safety Cars including the BMW M4 Safety Car and Mercedes AMG GT Safety Car.

2. Tracks

The ‘WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’ track has been added in Gran Turismo Sport.

3. Campaign Mode

The following events have been added to the ‘GT League’:

’Z Heritage’ Rounds 4 and 5

’Super Formula Chanpionships’ Rounds 6 and 7

’Midship Challenge’ Rounds 6 and 7

’Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series’ Rounds 7

‘WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’ has been added to the Circuit Experience.

4. Scapes

‘Laguna Seca – The Corkscrew!’ has been added to the special featured section.

5. Options

A [Vibration Strength] setting in Gran Turismo Sport has been added under the [Controller] > [Vibration Function] menu. This setting is supported on peripherals compatible with the vibration function, such as the DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller, and the Thrustmaster® T-GT.

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS ANDADJUSTMENTS

Fixed an issue in Gran Turismo Sport wherein penalties incurred due to a collision could be transferred to another player in ‘Sport’ mode and Lobbies. Penalty times have also been adjusted accordingly.

Various other issues have been addressed.

A year from the launch of PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, the technical aspects of both consoles are known. They will offer very similar performances that will surpass those of current consoles. Their launch lineup still remains unknown. Recent rumors show that Gran Turismo 7 could be one of the games available from November 20, 2020, the launch date of the console.

On Twitter, a user revealed that they will release Gran Turismo 7 the same day as the PlayStation 5 console, and that it will definitely be part of the launch line-up. Everything suggests that he is right. Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the franchise, attended an interview this summer that gives us some leads.

He first announced that the title was being prepared by Polyphony Digital. Then he had raised the possibility that the game would support Sony’s next virtual reality headset. The PlayStation VR 2.0 is planned for PS5. Finally, the studio has published several job offers, including with skills in ray tracing, a technology that will be launched on the PS5.

I remind you that Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo Sport released on October 17, 2017 for PlayStation 4.