Fortnite Update 2.50 (11.31) Is Out, Issues And Bugs Addressed

Fortnite has received Update 2.50 (11.31). You can now download Update 2.50 for Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and Android. The download and install size of Update 2.50 on the PlayStation 4 will be 1.1 GB. Please take note that depending on the platform you are using, the size of the download may also be different.

The main feature of Fortnite Update 2.50 (11.31) is that the issue with the challenge “Eliminations without aiming down sights” that is not tracking progress properly has been addressed. There is also loads of issues and bugs that have been addressed for the Battle Royale, Fortnite Creative, and Save the World.

Fortnite is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you or squads can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find the complete list of Fortnite Update 2.50 (11.31) patch notes.

Battle Royale:

Description

The Challenge “Eliminations without aiming down sights” is not tracking progress properly.

UPDATE:

After further investigating this issue, this occurs when you are eliminated while aiming down sites in Team Rumble. In these cases, the Challenge will not be tracked for the rest of the match.

Apologies for the extra difficulty! We hope to have a fix out in the near future.

Discussion Thread

Internal

Work Around

If you are eliminated while aiming down sights in Team Rumble, start and stop aiming down sights after respawning to make the Challenge track progress again.

Platforms

All

Description

The “Join Party” option through “Joinable Parties” may not work when using a controller.

Discussion Thread

Internal

Platforms

All

Work Around

Navigate down to a player who is already in a party, and select “Join Party” through them.

Join party when you get the notification indicating you’ve been invited to one.

Description

Players may see the Edit option on enemy walls.

Discussion Thread

Tweet

Platforms

All

Work Around

None

Description

We’re aware players are seeing different countdown timers in the Item Shop and are currently investigating.

New Items will appear in Fortnite on their regularly scheduled time at 7 PM ET.

Discussion Thread

Internal

Platforms

All

Work Around

None

Creative:

Description

Setting options within the Class Designer device in Fortnite do not show the correct setting option, but instead present “option.”

Platforms

All

Discussion

Internal

Workaround

None

Description

Memory usage in Fortnite has increased in creative maps after 11.30 update

Platforms

All

Discussion

Internal

Workaround

None

Description

The green Christmas Trees in Fortnite no longer emit light like they did before v11.30.

Platforms

All

Discussion

Internal

Workaround

None

Save the World:

Description

Scoped snipers may be missing their crosshairs in Fortnite.

Discussion Thread

Internal

Platforms

All

Description

Your hero may not appear in the lobby after playing consecutive missions.

Discussion Thread

Internal

Platforms

All

Mobile:

Description

We’re aware of an issue in Fortnite when players activate the glider redeploy button the fire/build button is unavailable. This affects modes such as Team Rumble, Creative, and Playgrounds.

Discussion Thread

https://new.reddit.com/r/FortNiteMobile/comments/e9qhmt/does_this_only_happen_to_me_my_shootbuild_button/

Platform

Mobile

Description

Players may experience FPS drops and hitching in Fortnite. Lower to mid-end devices are more affected, but this issue has been noticed on all devices.

Discussion Thread

Internal

Platform

All

Work Around

None.

Description

We’re aware of an issue in Fortnite where players are unable to exit the HUD Layout Tool.

Discussion Thread

https://www.reddit.com/r/FortNiteMobile/comments/e9mrx0/just_a_heads_up_you_cant_leave_the_hud_layout_for/

Platform

Mobile

Workaround

None.

I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is available on consoles, PCs and mobiles.