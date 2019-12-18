Death Stranding Update 1.08 Is Live, Various Performance Improvements

Death Stranding has received Update 1.08. You can now download Update 1.08 of Death Stranding on PlayStation 4. The download and install size of Update 1.08 on the PlayStation 4 will be 113 MB. It should be noted, however, that this is quite a small update and don’t expect new content. The update only focuses on various unknown performance improvements.

Death Stranding is a title of action, adventure and exploration in an open world, post-apocalyptic setting. This is the new video game of Hideo Kojima, father of Metal Gear, an enigmatic work that is defined as the first game of its kind, since it includes a series of mechanics, details and aspects that separate it from other similar video games. Below you will find the complete list of Death Stranding Update 1.08 patch notes. FYI: Kojima likes to keep it short!

Various performance improvements.

After some years in development and after the controversy that gave rise to it, Death Stranding saw the light recently, generating a division of opinions rarely seen in the industry. Beyond what can be said in terms of criticism, it cannot be denied that Hideo Kojima seeks to capture things in his own way and according to what emanates from his mind or his emotions.

The creative spoke recently about the greatest inspiration he had to make his new game. During an interview with the French site, Telerama, Hideo Kojima revealed the origin of the Death Stranding proposal and what he sought to express through the title. According to him, his new work has an origin in a feeling of loneliness that has been present in him since he was a child.

I remind you that Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding released on November 8 for PlayStation 4.