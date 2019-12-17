Among all the other challenges starting with the end of the Star Wars event is the challenge of Raising the Banner at the TIE Fighter Crash Site! A bit of homework is required for this obviously! Fear not as we will tell you exactly where to raise your banner at a TIE Fighter crash site in Fortnite.

Raise Your Banner at a TIE Fighter Crash Site in Fortnite

First of all, you have to find crash sites where the challenges can be executed. On the map these sites are available at different locations, keeping in mind that the challenge has three stages, each can be carried out in different sites. These sites are shortlisted as below

South of Steamy Stacks

North of Retail Row

South of Slurpy Swamp

South-west of Sweat Sands

East of Salty Springs.

You must be armed as other players would be at the sites to complete the challenges as well and the First Order Stormtroopers are marching the area as well! You could either go alone or with a team to get the challenge done!

These Fortnite crash sites can be found easily as from afar you can see Smoke rising from the sites. And then you can choose to either use the lightsabers to kill the Stormtroopers or just shooting them from a distance cause, either way, it will get the job done and will also result in the completion of another challenge!

Once the area is cleared you can head to the center of the site and raise to the banner to complete the challenge! As a bonus, you could also pick up the First order blaster rifle that the Stormtroopers drop as soon as they are defeated!

That’s how you can complete this challenge and once all the three stages of this challenge along with the four others are completed you can enjoy the rewards.