The lightsabers are one heck of a weapon that you could use against your enemies and enjoy the Star Wars experience in Fortnite! On top of their uses, you also need to find Lightsabers for the limited-time Star Wars challenge event. Here we will show you where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 2.

Where to Find Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 2

The Lightsaber weapon is not only fancy looking but it even has the potential to bring down a shielded enemy in a single shot. Furthermore, it can potentially be used to break through walls in two strikes. It can prevent all the incoming damage if you use it right.

To attack, one has to use the fire button and to defend hold onto the aim sight button while facing the enemy. The combination strike can be executed by tapping the fire button three times and making the enemy face your spin attack combo move!

The Lightsaber in Fortnite is basically a Melee weapon with a defense mechanism but unfortunately, they can’t be thrown at the enemies yet.

As useful and handy as the Lightsabers sound, as easy are they to get! The Lightsabers are Mythic items that can be found in the Star wars chests only! The drops are like normal drops but blue in color and give a light saber’s hum!

Thankfully each special drop brings four different lightsabers including Red, Green, blue and Purple. So if you are playing with three friends then one Special Star wars drop can get you all to take on your enemies with Lightsabers and be Jedi! You can even pick them all up as well! That’s entirely upto you.

So that all how you can become a Jedi in Fortnite and sway your lightsaber around. Better start looking for those special Star wars chests.