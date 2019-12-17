Warframe Railjack Research Upgrades Guide

You have got your very own Railjack ship in Warframe but you can’t go much further in the game if you do not upgrade it. To upgrade Railjack, you have to research and build new engines, reactors, and weapons. In this guide, we will talk about all the Warframe Railjack Research Upgrades.

Warframe Railjack Research Upgrades

For upgrading your ship, you can easily fast travel to Dry Dock. Once you reach Dry Dock, you are going to come across two consoles. The right one is to configure Railjack and the left one is for Research.

The Railjack research time for any equipment is 72 hours which prepares the item for building. Items will have different research costs that you have to give to start your research. To get the research costs, you have to complete the Railjack missions which are going to farm you the research costs.

Head to the left console and press X in order to research the equipment of Railjack. Whatever the equipment you see has to be researched first which requires some research cost. The research cost for all the upgrades is:

10,000 Credits

4750 Nano Spores

2894 Salvage

2159 Circuits

1 Morphics

Some of the researchable equipment include:

APOK MK I

Rapid-fire autocannon: launches high-velocity projectiles, puncturing and shredding the armor of enemy ships.

CARCINNOX

Rapid-fire toxin cannon: damages enemy vessels with a toxic sludge that can penetrate hulls and cause crews to become confused, turning on their allies.

CARCINNOX MK I

Rapid-fire toxin cannon: damages enemy vessels with a toxic sludge that can penetrate hulls and cause crews to become confused, turning on their allies.

CRYOPHON

Ice wave generator: slams enemy ships with waves of frozen particulate freezing enemy propulsion systems and slowing them to a standstill.

CRYOPHON MK I

Ice wave generator: slams enemy ships with waves of frozen particulate freezing enemy propulsion systems and slowing them to a standstill.

GALVARC

Arc Weapon: discharges a massive stream of Incendiary energy, latching and frying up to 3 enemy vessels.

GALVARC MK I

Arc Weapon: discharges a massive stream of Incendiary energy, latching and frying up to 3 enemy vessels. An upgraded Railjack research for the Galvarc

MILATI

Missiles: launches a swarm of dumbfire rockets.

MILAT MK I

Missiles: launches a swarm of dumbfire rockets.

PHOTOR

Photon lance: two focused beams instantly sear enemy ships, often engulfing them in flame.

PHOTOR MK I

Photon lance: two focused beams instantly sear enemy ships, often engulfing them in flame.

SIGMA REACTOR MK I

An upgraded reactor based on the standard issue Sigma series original. +10 Avionics Capacity

SIGMA SHIELD ARRAY MK I

An upgraded version of the Sigma Shield Array. +200 Shield Capacity.