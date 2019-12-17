Red Dead Online Moonshine Shack Upgrades Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online recently released the Moonshiner update that allows you to start an illegal moonshine business. These Red Dead Online Moonshine Shack Upgrades basically improve your Moonshining business and eventually allow you to earn more money and attract more people/buyers.
Red Dead Online Moonshine Shack Upgrades
The RDR2 Online Moonshine upgrades for the shack include; décor, band and bar expansions, photos, etc. This guide includes all the Moonshine Upgrades that you can employ in RDR Online.
Below is the list of all the new upgrades that are available for each upgradable feature in RDR Online. The following is a list of all the upgrades that you can purchase is the game, along with their specific costs.
Photographs
- O’Creagh’s Run Photograph for $150
- Dockyard Photograph for $200
- Estate Photograph for $175
- Rio Bravo Photograph for $165
- Chapel Photograph for $260
- Buck Photograph for No Cost (Requires Outlaw Pass Rank 2)
- Fox Photograph for No Cost (Requires Outlaw Pass Rank 2)
- Bear Photograph for No Cost (Requires Outlaw Pass Rank 2)
Moonshine Decor
- Basic Decor for No Cost
- Floral Decor for 15 Gold Bars
- Hunter Decor for 15 Gold Bars
- Refined Decor for 10 Gold Bars
Items
- Flammable Moonshine for 2 Role Tokens and $20
- Toxic Moonshine for $5
- Toxic Moonshine Pamphlet for 1 Role Token and $500
Moonshine Business Upgrades
- Condenser Upgrade for 2 Role Tokens and $825 (Requires Moonshiner Rank 5)
- Polished Copper Upgrade for 3 Role Tokens and $875 (Requires Moonshiner Rank 10)
Expansions
- Bar Expansion for 1 Role Token and $950
- Band Expansion for 2 Role Tokens and $850 (Requires Moonshiner Rank 5)
To know how to make stronger Moonshine in RDR Online, head to our guide on the Moonshining Upgrades, which allows players to increase the strength of their Moonshine thus making each batch more profitable.