Red Dead Online Moonshine Shack Upgrades Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online recently released the Moonshiner update that allows you to start an illegal moonshine business. These Red Dead Online Moonshine Shack Upgrades basically improve your Moonshining business and eventually allow you to earn more money and attract more people/buyers.

Red Dead Online Moonshine Shack Upgrades

The RDR2 Online Moonshine upgrades for the shack include; décor, band and bar expansions, photos, etc. This guide includes all the Moonshine Upgrades that you can employ in RDR Online.

Below is the list of all the new upgrades that are available for each upgradable feature in RDR Online. The following is a list of all the upgrades that you can purchase is the game, along with their specific costs.

Photographs

O’Creagh’s Run Photograph for $150

Dockyard Photograph for $200

Estate Photograph for $175

Rio Bravo Photograph for $165

Chapel Photograph for $260

Buck Photograph for No Cost (Requires Outlaw Pass Rank 2)

Fox Photograph for No Cost (Requires Outlaw Pass Rank 2)

Bear Photograph for No Cost (Requires Outlaw Pass Rank 2)

Moonshine Decor

Basic Decor for No Cost

Floral Decor for 15 Gold Bars

Hunter Decor for 15 Gold Bars

Refined Decor for 10 Gold Bars

Items

Flammable Moonshine for 2 Role Tokens and $20

Toxic Moonshine for $5

Toxic Moonshine Pamphlet for 1 Role Token and $500

Moonshine Business Upgrades

Condenser Upgrade for 2 Role Tokens and $825 (Requires Moonshiner Rank 5)

Polished Copper Upgrade for 3 Role Tokens and $875 (Requires Moonshiner Rank 10)

Expansions

Bar Expansion for 1 Role Token and $950

Band Expansion for 2 Role Tokens and $850 (Requires Moonshiner Rank 5)

To know how to make stronger Moonshine in RDR Online, head to our guide on the Moonshining Upgrades, which allows players to increase the strength of their Moonshine thus making each batch more profitable.