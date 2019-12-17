Neil Druckmann Teases Last Of Us 2 Similarities On Twitter

The Last Of Us 2 is a long-awaited journey that puts former sidekick Ellie in Joel’s spot. However, Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog has said that that’s not the only one of the Last of Us 2 similarities that players will likely be noticing at some point throughout the game’s story.

The tweet was sparked by another tweet that someone else posted, comparing the original Last Of Us game to the clips of the story that we’ve gotten so far that showed Ellie and her girlfriend Dina in identical positions to Joel and Ellie in the original game.

While Druckmann didn’t really give us any other information about the Last Of Us 2 similarities, we’ll have plenty of time to experience all of them for ourselves when the game releases near the end of May next year. We might even get some new gameplay footage of it at some point before then.

Considering that The Last of Us 2 looks like it will not only be bigger than the original game, but also darker in scope and story, there’s no telling what Ellie is going to be going through over the course of the game.

Joel, the previous protagonist, did a lot of morally grey things over the course of the game’s plot, including killing people needlessly, performing mercy kills on former allies when they became infected, and mourning the death of his daughter that served as the catalyst for how he became so cynical in the game’s main plot.

While we’re not exactly sure that Ellie will have all of that happen to her, it does appear that she’ll be on a revenge quest against people that apparently murdered her girlfriend, which will once again take her on a cross-country trip.

We’ll just have to wait until the game comes out on the Playstation 4 on May 29 of next year to see what other Last Of Us 2 similarities there are with the first game.