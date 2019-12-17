Dying Light 2 Turns You Into A Zombie For Remaining In “Gloom”

Aiden Caldwell, the new protagonist, will be racing against a deadly biological clock in Dying Light 2. Being an infected survivor himself, Aiden will arrive in “The City” in search of a cure but quickly find himself in a position to make choices that will either help or hinder the different factions residing within.

Speaking with the Official Xbox Magazine for the latest issue, game designer Tymon Smektała revealed how Dying Light 2 players will need to watch out for more than just the undead. Due to his condition, Aiden will need to constantly take Antizin pills or expose himself to UV lights to hold the infection back.

Furthermore, his condition will worsen quickly at night and hence, Aiden must make sure to not remain in the darkness for too long. Should he succumb to the gloom at any point, he will turn into a zombie himself, a gameplay aspect that players will have to play around in Dying Light 2.

Smektała didn’t explain if becoming a zombie will mean the end in Dying Light 2. There may possibly be ways to become human again. In either case, these are all temporary solutions to the infection and while the whole ordeal may sound cumbersome, Smektała revealed that there will actually be some benefits to have from the infection. In Dying Light 2, Aiden will gain abilities and powers that normal humans might not otherwise have. It will all have to do with the infection, which has evolved since the events of the first game took place fifteen years ago.

Unfortunately, these somewhat supernatural abilities and powers are being kept secret by Techland for the time being. The developer will probably reveal them in more detail in the coming months as Dying Light 2 approaches closer to release.

The previous protagonist Kyle Crane also became infected but at the very end. That storyline took place in the post-release expansion pack, The Following. Depending on choices made, Kyle either joins the undead horde or gets killed in a nuclear explosion. Techland never confirmed which of the two endings was canon and perhaps there was no need since he dies either way.

Speaking of the first Dying Light, the game has managed to cross 17 million copies sold across all platforms to date, which is a phenomenal achievement. Dying Light was last reported in 2018 to have sold more than 13 million copies across all platforms. Techland never got around to update those sales figures but the game has apparently sold an additional 4 million copies, at least, since then.

Dying Light 2 remains in active development for current- and next-generation platforms. Techland has refrained from confirming a release date except that the sequel should arrive in either the first or second quarter of 2020. More details are expected to be shared soon. Techland has stayed silent long enough.