Does the Name ‘Xbox Series X’ Confirms Xbox Lockhart? [Update]

Update

One of the Microsoft’s representatives has confirmed to Business Insider that ‘Xbox Series X’ indeed is a series name and not a single console name. This reveal obviously further laments the deduction that Xbox Lockhart is coming.

Original Story

It finally happened. While it wasn’t an actual event, the Xbox Series X, the next version of the Xbox One, was finally announced at the Game Awards last week. While it didn’t go into detail on what the new console would be capable of, the name does leave multiple implications.

For instance, the name “series”. Some information that came out very early about the next generation of Xbox said that there were actually two different Xbox consoles being worked on for the next generation. One was codenamed the Xbox Scarlett, while the other was codenamed the Xbox Lockhart.

Each of the two different consoles would be capable of different things, providing gamers with consoles that focused on different things at different prices. The name of the Xbox Series X might confirm that another console or even consoles is in the making, and has yet to be announced.

While it’s not confirmed yet, there are also other factors to consider. Various hints have also been dropped across the gaming industry that the gaps between console releases will be shrinking as development speeds up in order to allow console games to keep up with PC games.

Both the Playstation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X in this generation, for instance, were developed to allow more gamers to take advantage of 4K resolution, and also be powerful enough to keep up with the PC market. The Xbox One X was touted as even being more powerful than some PCs currently available.

While we don’t know the capabilities of the Xbox Series X yet (Microsoft will likely have some kind of press event to show off what it can do), exactly what this means for the Lockhart remains to be seen, if the Lockhart even exists. There hasn’t been any confirmation of its existence yet.

There’s also the possibility that streaming games might become even more prominent. Playstation Now and the Xbox Game Pass service have both proven to be great successes, and even though the Google Stadia service is far less successful, the increased prominence of streaming games might mean a console that can only stream games is coming soon as well.

Adding that to the rumor about the Playstation 5 press and reveal event happening in February, and we could be seeing a large number of consoles coming out this generation, whether they’re brand-new ones or just upgrades of existing ones. We’ll just have to wait and see.