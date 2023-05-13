12 Deals of Christmas Deal #7 Discounts Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Sony has announced today’s deal as a part of its 12 Deals of Christmas offering steep discounts on Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition, and the game’s Season Pass.

The official description of Deal #7 reads:

It’s time for another huge deal here at PlayStation Store as we head into the second half of our 12 Deals of Christmas promotion. This time let’s immerse ourselves in the historical open world adventure Assassins Creed Syndicate. If you want to extend your game then don’t forget to pick up the Season Pass as well!

Deal #7 runs until 11:59 PM on Dec. 14, 2015

Sony originally started 12 Deals of Christmas last year with the idea of offering steep discounts on video games, but only for 48 hours.

In case Syndicate is not your cup of tea, you can also check out Playstation Store’s Holiday Sale which is basically a weekly sale currently offering discounts on video games and films such as God of War III: Remastered, Journey, Jupiter Ascending, and more.

If you are looking for a nice and cheap deal on Playstation 4, check out recently discovered deal bundling a 58” HDTV and a 500 GB PS4 console for as low as $799.99.

